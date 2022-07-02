Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$25,200.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,940.00 ($17,319.44).

On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,970.00 ($17,340.28).

On Monday, June 6th, Alexander Waislitz bought 220,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$59,400.00 ($41,250.00).

On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,062.50).

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($15,833.33).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).

On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).

On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz bought 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$4,655.52 ($3,233.00).

On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($24,556.49).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

