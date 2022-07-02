Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.26, for a total value of 10,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,619,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.07 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.85 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.