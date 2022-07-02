Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 5,962 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 97,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $946.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.