Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage stock opened at $317.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.