Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

