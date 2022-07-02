Inspire Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 287,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 93,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CNP stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

