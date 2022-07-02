Inspire Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

