Inspire Advisors LLC Has $952,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the quarter. Bionano Genomics accounts for about 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Bionano Genomics worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 450.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

