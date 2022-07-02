Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $483,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

NYSE HCA opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

