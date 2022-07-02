Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $520,000 in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Performance Food Group accounts for about 0.1% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

