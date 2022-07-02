Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Beam Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $14.14 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

