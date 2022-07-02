Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $7,181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $43.51 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

