Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 37,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.48 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

