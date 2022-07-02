Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

NYSE SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.