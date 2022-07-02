Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $242,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 270,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,264.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $13,712,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

