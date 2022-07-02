Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,088 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

