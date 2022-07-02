Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 85,386 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,386 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF accounts for 15.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF worth $54,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBD. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.57 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

