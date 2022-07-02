Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

