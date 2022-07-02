Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,886 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,734,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,266,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,299,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRG stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $780.96 million, a P/E ratio of 238.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

In related news, Director Romano Tio purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $57,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,644.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

