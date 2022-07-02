Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.