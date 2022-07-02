Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

