Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $622,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Andersons comprises 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

