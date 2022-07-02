Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,601 shares of company stock worth $7,381,481. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.48 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

