Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,114. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.00 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

