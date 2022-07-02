Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,087,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

