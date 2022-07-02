Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,378 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.17% of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

