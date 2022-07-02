Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.72 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.