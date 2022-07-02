Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

