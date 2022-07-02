Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 18,417 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.67.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.