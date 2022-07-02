Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.95 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,833,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.11.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

