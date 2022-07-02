Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,142.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Incyte by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

