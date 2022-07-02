Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after buying an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after buying an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

