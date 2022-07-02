Inspire Investing LLC Takes $3.81 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,908 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

