Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

TDY opened at $379.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.72 and its 200-day moving average is $423.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

