Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

