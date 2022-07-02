Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.12

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.12 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.17), with a volume of 93,830 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25.

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

