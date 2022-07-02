Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.59. 3,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 240,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
