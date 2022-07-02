inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.89 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $76.89 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

