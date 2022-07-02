Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,792,300 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 25,123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.9 days.

OTCMKTS IITSF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.86. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

