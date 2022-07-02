Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PIO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 6,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

