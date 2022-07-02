Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBWP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,842. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

