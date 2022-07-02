Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM – Get Rating) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $58.41. 940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.