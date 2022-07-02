Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $22,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

