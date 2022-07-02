InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Purchases A$42,520.00 in Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) insider Keith Skinner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.63 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,520.00 ($29,527.78).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71.
InvoCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for InvoCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvoCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.