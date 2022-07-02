iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.38

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.38 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.06). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 41,966 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £189.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.