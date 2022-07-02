iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

