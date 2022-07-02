iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

SLQD opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $51.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

