iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.96 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

