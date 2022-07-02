iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 8th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period.

