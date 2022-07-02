iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.